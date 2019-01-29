FBI agents search for serial armed robber

Surveillance video shows the man who is accused of robbing a Hampton Inn Monday morning in Hallandale Beach, according to the FBI.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - FBI agents are searching for an armed robber who they say targeted a motel and a gas station Monday morning in Broward County.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, agents are working with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Hallandale Beach Police Department officers and the members of the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force to find the man.

The related robberies were at the Hampton Inn at 1000 S. Federal Highway, in Hallandale Beach, and at the Shell Gas Station at 5001 N. SR-7, in Tamarac. No one was injured during the robberies.

Leverock was asking anyone with information about the armed robber to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

