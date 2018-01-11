Man confesses to threatening to shoot up Coral Springs High School, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - David Jean-Baptiste told detectives that he threatened to shoot up Coral Springs High School on Wednesday, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Jean-Baptiste, 28, confessed to having called the school with the threat, and he also admitted to sending a threatening text message to a teacher, police said.

"The school was placed on temporary lockdown and CSPD secured the school," Officer Tyler Reik said in a statement. "School release was slightly delayed due to security measures that were initiated."

Jean Baptiste faces one count of written threats to kill and one count of false report.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Jeff Payne at 954-346-1757.

