Man killed in northwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Detective Argemis Colome said a man on his bicycle was struck Tuesday night along the 12500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The 55-year-old man, identified by a friend as Charles Taylor, was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition. He died about midnight, authorities said Wednesday.

"Terrible what happened. I still don't believe it happened," John Ferrell said.

Ferrell said Taylor was visiting him Tuesday night and was heading home when he was struck by the truck.

"(As) soon as I went into the house, I heard a noise -- a bad noise. I just knew he was hit by a car," Ferrell said.

Ferrell said Taylor was dragged by the pickup for about a block and a half. He said the driver briefly got out of the vehicle.

"The guy stopped, got out of his truck, seen me in the street, I guess, got back in his truck and drove away," Ferrell said. "We (dragged) him out of the street (and) put him on the curb until the paramedics got here."

John Ferrell

Ferrell said Taylor was breathing, but was not alert.

"He wasn't aware of nothing," Ferrell said.

Ferrell said this is the second time that Taylor has been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He said Taylor was released from the hospital just five months ago after spending a year there for injuries sustained in the first accident.

Officers are now looking for a red 2001 Ford F150, which was last seen traveling south on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

