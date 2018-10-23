Miami police seek information in killing of man in Little Havana

MIAMI - Miami police are seeking information in the slaying of a 40-year-old man in Little Havana.

According to a police flyer, Christopher Nail was killed Saturday in the 500 block of Southwest 10th Street.

Police have not disclosed how Nail was killed.

A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective M. De Los Santos at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.