Officers release 911 call in Boca Raton murder during Best Buy delivery

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Evelyn Smith Udell purchased a washer and dryer from Best Buy in Boca Raton. The electronics retailer hired J.B. Hunt Transport Services to deliver it, and the Arkansas-based company entrusted XM Delivery of Miami with the mission.

David Gonzalez drove the subcontractor's truck to the home of the 75-year-old retired librarian in Boca Raton, who welcomed him and his 21-year-old partner, Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, inside her home. Gonzalez told detectives he walked outside to make a phone call.

Gonzalez ran back inside when he heard screaming, but it was too late, police said. There was blood and fire. He ran back outside to call 911 from the home at Colonnades at Glen Oaks community, west of St. Andrews Boulevard and south of Yamato Road.

"I need somebody," Gonzalez, 48, said in a recording of the 911 call released by the Boca Raton Police Department on Wednesday. "I need the police here!"

Jorge Lachazo is accused of beating a Boca Raton woman with a mallet and dousing her with a liquid chemical, severely burning her.

Gonzalez was crying hysterically. He begged the dispatcher to send help. The dispatcher decided to summon a translator. Dupre Lachazo, who was born in Cuba and lived in Hialeah, walked out of the house. There was an insult in Spanish.

"I don't know what to do! What do I do? He is getting away," Gonzalez said frantically. "He got into the delivery truck and he is trying to drive away."

Dupre Lachazo didn't get far. He didn't know how to drive a stick shift, so he was having trouble starting the delivery truck, Gonzalez said. Broward County Fire Rescue personnel arrived about eight minutes after Gonzalez called 911. They found Smith Udell in her laundry room. Her clothes were on fire.

Officers caught up to Dupre Lachazo about three miles away from the home at the 7100 block of West Glades Road. He, too, had suffered burns and was treated at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He appeared in Palm Beach County court Tuesday.

Dupre Lachazo told detectives he had struck her in the head with a wooden mallet, and doused her with acetone that he had found in the garbage. Detectives believe he set her clothes on fire. Doctors at the Delray Medical Center pronounced her dead Tuesday.

Smith Udell suffered a head injury and third-degree burns.

Dupre Lachazo attacked her at the home where she had lived with her husband, Joel Udell, since 2002. The Palm Beach Post reported the Pennsylvania natives moved there to be close to their sons, Harran and Maury, and their six grandchildren.

The family was supposed to celebrate her 76th birthday Aug. 28.

Dupre Lachazo is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and arson causing great bodily harm.

