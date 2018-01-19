Trio from Hialeah accused of targeting marinas to burglarize in Martin County

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two men and a woman from Hialeah were arrested Thursday morning after they were pulled over by two detectives in Martin County, authorities said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the detectives stopped the suspicious vehicle and asked the suspects why they were in Martin County, but the group couldn't get their stories straight.

Authorities said they also could not explain why they had a number of burglary tools in plain view in the back seat of their rental vehicle.

The suspects gave the detectives permission to inspect their cellphone, and the detectives found a page showing multiple marinas mapped out within the county, authorities said.

Deputies checked all of the marinas and discovered that none had been burglarized.

Authorities said two of the suspects confessed to being in the area with the intention to commit burglaries.

Yovany Valera-Gonzalez, 19; Damian Llanes, 29; and Xiomara Alfaro Porto, 22; were arrested on charges of possessing burglary tools.

Authorities said marina burglaries and thefts of boat motors in the area have been on the rise.

Detectives believe that much of the theft is being committed by people from South Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.