Woman arrested months after man found dead at Scott Park

Daija Kemp faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of Kevin Willis, whose body was found in November 2018 at Scott Park in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found last year at a Miami Gardens park.

Daija Kemp was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Miami Gardens police said Kemp shot Kevin Willis in the head. The 50-year-old's body was found Nov. 2 at Scott Park.

Police said Willis left his home just before midnight Nov. 1 in a silver Chrysler 300. The car was never located.

Kemp is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



