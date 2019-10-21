Mold found on cooked chicken during South Florida restaurant inspection

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Mold on chicken, rodent issues and food out of temperature!

That is what a state inspector found last week at Sweethartz Soul Food and BBQ in Hollywood.

Below is a list of all the places ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

SWEETEHEARTZ SOUL FOOD AND BBQ

2602 NORTH 22ND AVENUE

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 10/18/19

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1) 60 plus rodent droppings in back room of restaurant under shelf next to employee bathroom, 2) 100 plus rodent droppings under shelf next to red Coca Cola cooler in storage room. 3) 15 plus rodent droppings under shelf in kitchen, 4) 10 plus rodent droppings under triple sink area."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Cooked Chicken in white refrigerator in storage room with mold on it."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. 1) White refrigerator in kitchen. 2) white refrigerator in storage room, 3) green freezer in storage room, 4) Coca Cola cooler soiled."

"Storage area not maintained clean and organized, throughout restaurant."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked foods in Coca Cola and white refrigerator in storage room."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. 1) front steam table, hold 106° eggs, sausage 119° sausage, cooked less than 4 hours. 2) Kitchen steam table, link sausage 109°, round sausage 107°, 112° scrambled eggs sitting over steam table."

CHINA LAKE RESTAURANT

19589 NW 57TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 10/15/19

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20+ rodent dropping under shelves next to three compartment sink, 30+ rodent dropping under the shelves at the dry storage area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately dead roaches under the stove at the kitchen area. Also, observed approximately 5 dead roaches next to walk in cooler door."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed chicken (50°F - Cold Holding); Pork (54°F - Cold Holding) for more than 4 hours as per operator."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. All kitchen area."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

MARE MIO RESTAURANT

447 ESPANOLA WAY

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/14/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 60 live flies in kitchen preparation area around walk in cooler, and approximately 10 live flies in food preparation area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

LATIN MIX

11368 SW 184TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 10/14/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed sewage backing up outside from the mop sink. Observed sewage backing up from floor drain located by back door."

ORANGE TREE RESTAURANT

6400 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/17/19

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach in door of reach in cooler by toaster oven. 1 live over clean and sanitized dishes under front counter. 1 live roach under counter where uncovered cooked sausages and ham are stored. 1 live in cabinet under drink machine where soda syrups are stored. 1 live on wall under storage shelf next to walk-in cooler. 1 live on shelf under prep table in front of stove in rear kitchen. 1 live roach on wall of reach in cooler next to dry storage shelf."

"Dead roaches on premises. Over 20 dead roaches in cabinet under drink machine where soda syrups are stored 1 dead roach on corn beef hash."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed server touched dirty then clean without washing hands. - Observed food prep worker constantly wiped hands on soiled wiping cloth then make toasts for customers with same gloved hands. -Observed employee cracked raw shell eggs then handled ready to eat English muffins with same gloved hands."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed dish machine hot water test strip failed to turn black at 160 degrees F after testing 3 times."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed butter at 81 degrees F-room temperature. Operator said held for less than 4 hours. Advised to place in cooler."

CHEZ MAMA TAKE OUT

1026 NW 9TH AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/15/19

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Establishment operating with no potable running water."

"No cold running water at three-compartment sink, Hand wash sink in kitchen and bathroom."

"No hot running water at three-compartment sink, hand wash sink in kitchen or inside bathrooms."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked pork 51°, cooked rice 54°, cooked potato 53°, cooked chicken 51°, cooked spinach 60°, operator stated food was prepared yesterday. See stop sale."

