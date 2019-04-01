Restaurant with most violations in Broward County in 2018 ordered shut again

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Don't they get it?!

Asian Buffet and Grill had the most violations of any restaurant in Broward in 2018, according to state records.

Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were back at the Deerfield Beach buffet and found rodent issues.

In fact, rodent gnaw marks were found on corn.

Notre Dame Restaurant in Pompano Beach was also ordered shut again last week.

It's the second time they have been ordered shut in March for rodent issues.

Notre Dame has now been ordered shut five times since 2016.

Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier asked the department why places like Notre Dame are allowed to continue to operate and serve us food?

"The compliance history of the establishment has resulted in progressively escalating penalties over time. The latest emergency closure in March will result in a new administrative case. The penalty imposed by the new case will be established after due process has been afforded," said Maegen Wynn, acting deputy director of communications for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Rodent issues were also found at the New Blue Mountain Restaurant & Lounge in Lauderhill and at El Lyon Super Restaurant in North Miami.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CIBO WINE BAR

45 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES

ORDERED SHUT 3/28/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately three live roaches in ware washing area under ware washing table observed one live roach in ware washing area crawling in sink observed one live roach under dish machine. Observed approximately two live roaches crawling on clean dishes and dish racks. Observed approximately 20 plus live roaches on pipes under ware washing machine."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed soiled slicer blade. Observed soiled can opener blade. Observed soiled interior of reach in cooler in kitchen."

***MADLAB CREAMERY PALM COURT

DESIGN DISTRICT

140 NE 39TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 3/29/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dish machine not washing/rinsing properly. Dishwasher machine broken, and not operational."

"Equipment in poor repair. Dishwasher machine in disrepair turn off as soon it gets water inside."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***EL LYON SUPER RESTAURANT

13202 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 3/26/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 35 + soft droppings on dry storage shelf."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on the floor by the hand wash sink in the front area, 2 live roaches crawling on a prep table in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches crawling on the kitchen floor."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 6 dead roaches inside the cabinet underneath the hand wash sink in the front. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed roach excrement above a reach in cooler used for the ice located in the front area and inside the cabinet underneath the hand wash sink in the public restroom."

"Hot water not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. Observed no hot running water at hand wash sink in the employee restroom."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

***CHINA GARDEN

2360 WEST 68TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 3/21/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains in the kitchen when water is turned on in hand sink and three compartment sink."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. Plumbing clogged. Observed floor drain backing up in the kitchen when the water is turned on in the three compartment sink and hand sink in the kitchen."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. Excessive grease build on kitchen floor underneath fryer."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***SIMON LUMIERE RESTAURANT

12750 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/201/9

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/7/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/14/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches crawling on the wall, 1 live roach behind a frame (all in the front area next to the cooler for beverages); and 1 live roach crawling underneath the same reach in cooler. Also observed 2 live roaches next to 3 compartment sink in the kitchen, and 2 live roaches next to cooler used for produce in the kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee touching dirty dishes and then, touching clean utensils without hand washing. All crew was coached about the hand washing procedure."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 6 dead roaches on reach in cooler gaskets located in the front area, 1 dead roach in the kitchen area. Employee cleaned and removed the dead roaches from the reach in cooler gaskets and swept the kitchen floor."

"Objectionable odor in establishment in the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 3 dead flies on control device located in the front by the hand wash sink."

****RINCONCITO PAISA RESTAURANT

12823-12825 SW 42ND STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/18/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in hallway by kitchen behind freezer chest approximately 2 live roaches. Observed in hallway way floor in kitchen approximately 1 roach in a box of packaged noodles on the floor. Observed on cook line behind fryers on wall 3 live roaches."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in reach in cooler on cook line raw beef (46°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (52°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (46°F - Cold Holding)."

***SILVER POND CHINESE

4285 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 3/28/19

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 1 live roach found on dining room counter, 4 live roaches found on cook line , 1 live roach found in dry storage area between General Electric freezers."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach underneath food preparation table on cook line ."

***NIKKI'S ORANGE KITCHEN

1 OCEAN BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/27/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches under dish machine, approximately 7 live roaches under soda storage area, 3 live roaches under hand wash sink with pedestal base on cook line and 2 live roaches behind tall reach in cooler. All observed in kitchen area."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Dead roaches on premises. All dead roaches observed in kitchen area. 4 dead under hand sink, approximately 6 dead under soda storage, 4 dead on cook line floor and 5 dead under dish machine."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. At cook line."

***ASIAN BUFFET & GRILL

240 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/25/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/25/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/7/19

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 1 fresh and 4 dry rodent droppings under prep sink at cook line . 1 fresh rodent dropping on floor at cook line . 3 fresh rodent droppings by wire shelving unit near meat grinder. 9 fresh rodent droppings by walk-in freezer. 10 fresh rodent droppings behind ice machine 10 fresh rodent droppings behind racks in dry storage shelving area. 2 dry rodent droppings in sushi bar area. Observed gnaw marks on corn on the floor near back door area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on shelving unit above rice storage containers near 2 compartment at cook line . **Repeat Violation**."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. Mold like build up around Hand wash sinks in sushi bar area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Over stacked Crab 52F at grill station in sushi bar area. Food stocked above rim level of container in cold table. Over stack removed and placed inside cooler to quick chill. **Repeat Violation**."

***NOTRE DAME RESTAURANT

4859 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/20/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/5/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/15/17

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/31/16

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/22/16

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately : 10 fresh and 91 dry rodent droppings in dry storage room next to food and takeout containers. 1 fresh and 6 dry rodent droppings in shelving next to clean bowls at prep table in cook line . 1 dry rodent dropping inside container where plastic cups are stored on top of prep table at cook line . 2 fresh rodent droppings on floor by cook line . 8 fresh rodent droppings on top of flour containers at cook line . 4 dry rodent droppings on hallway leading to back door. 1 fresh rodent dropping on top of chest freezer near back door. 3 dry rodent droppings on shelving unit above chest freezer by back door. 2 fresh and 6 dry rodent droppings on shelving unit behind walk-in cooler where spice containers are stored."

"Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner. Bowls at cook line stored in shelving unit with rodent droppings. Container with flour contaminated with rodent droppings on top of lids."

***THE NEW BLUE MOUNTAIN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

1430 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 3/19/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 30 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen underneath steam table, approximately 12 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen next to U.S, refrigerator, approximately 15 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen behind deep freezer, approximately 8 fresh rodent found in kitchen underneath hand wash sink, approximately 10 fresh rodent droppings found in bar next to 3 compartment sink, approximately 15 fresh and 5 dry rodent droppings found in dry storage area next to multiple cases with beer, and approximately 30 fresh rodent droppings found in passage way next to hot water heater."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw oxtail cold hold at 52 degrees Fahrenheit and raw chicken 53 in U.S. refrigerator. Oxtail and raw chicken was place in refrigerator from 03/18/2019. **Repeat Violation**."



