Roaches spotted eating meat scraps at Miami Beach restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A state inspector saw roaches eating discarded meat scraps in the kitchen at Bodegon 71 in Miami Beach last week.

Bodegon 71 was one of four restaurants ordered shut by the state last week in Miami-Dade County.

Records show roaches were also found crawling on a wall and under a sink in the kitchen of the restaurant.

The inspector noted tracking powder pesticide at the front counter, as well.

Meanwhile, the Domino's Pizza in Sunny Isles Beach was ordered shut after an inspection said a roach issue was found.

A Burger King in Hialeah was also ordered shut after a fly issue was discovered.

Among the 19 violations, the inspector found small flying insects in the kitchen, food preparation area and the food storage area.

A state inspector was also at Happy Buffet in Hialeah based on a complaint and found 29 violations.

The inspector noted roaches on top of a cart used to store clean pans and pots.

Records show fly traps containing dead flies were found hanging over food on a counter, food was being stored on the floor, a "stop sale" was issued on containers of white rice and there was mold in the ice machine.

No restaurants were ordered shut in Broward or Monroe counties last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. As of this post, the Burger King and Bodegon 71 have not been re-inspected or allowed to re-open.

***Domino's Pizza

17028 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach

Ordered shut July 26

3 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on the clean employees apron hanging on a shelf by the mop sink in kitchen area, 2 live roaches on dirty employees apron in dry storage, 2 live roaches crawling between mop sink and 3 compartment sink in kitchen area."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed Ant and Roach spray bottle (Raid) in the office."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 10 live flies around kitchen area."

***Bodegon 71

1014 71st Street

Miami Beach

Ordered shut July 26

29 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found in the kitchen. 2 on top of prep table eating on discarded bits and trimming of scrap meat, 4 crawling on wall near hand wash sink , 6 crawling on floor under 3 compartment sink."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment under display reach in cooler at front counter."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. quiche (44°F - Cold Holding); cheesecake (46°F - Cold Holding); beef and chicken empanadas (46°F - Cold Holding) since 8 am per operator."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. quiche (44°F - Cold Holding); cheesecake (46°F - Cold Holding); beef and chicken empanadas (46°F - Cold Holding)."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Employee receiving money to cutting melon."

***Happy Buffet

1533 W. 49th St.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut July 24

29 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 live roach on top of hand wash sink near storage rack used to store dry and canned food items. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on top of push cart used to store clean pans and pots near dishwasher machine. Observed approximately 10-15 live roaches behind push cart used to store clean pots and pans and on wall next to dishwasher machine."

"Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed approximately 15 fly sticky tapes containing dead flies hanging over prep counters were a container of crab meat, boxes of broccoli, and trays of egg rolls, beef ribs and raw salmon were being prepped, as well as, hanging over reach in freezers used to store ice cream. Also, observed approximately 10 fly sticky tapes containing dead flies hanging in front of entrance doorway of back kitchen area and near dishwasher machine."

"Pesticide use not in accordance with manufacturer's directions. Observed large amounts of fly sticky traps used over prep areas and near dishwasher area located in back kitchen area of the restaurant."

"Food stored on floor. Observed boxes containing broccoli, 4 white plastic containers containing peeled potatoes, and boxes of raw beef ribs stored on the floor near prep area in front of walk in coolers. The operator removed all food items from off the floor and placed on top of prep counter and empty buckets. Also, observed a pans of dessert stored on the floor of the walk in cooler, operator removed. Also, Observed container/bag of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler and walk in freezer."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed Cooked potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Observed 2 containers of white rice (82°F - Cooling from 10:30am; checked at 2:50pm), located on top of prep counter in back kitchen area. Operator discarded."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed at all three ice machine located near sushi area and back kitchen area."

"Soil residue in food storage containers. Observed at containers used to store salt, sugar and MSG."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed at all reach in coolers in kitchen area."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago."

***Burger King

891 W. 49th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut July 23

19 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 8 live flies near customer lobby drink station on unwrapped stirring straws and drink lids. Observed approximately 7 live flies located on walls and near ice tea dispenser on front counter. Observed approximately 40 live flies behind ice machine and near draining pipes underneath three compartment sink in kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 live flies on ceiling tile above food service line and ice machine. Observed approximately 5 live flies near storage rack where clean plastic containers and pans are kept."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda/ ice cream dispensing nozzles. Located near drive through service window area on top of counter."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed food debris on top of reach in freezer used to store fries, near fryer station."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Located next to fryer station in kitchen area."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Located near the broiler/burger station in kitchen area."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. Observed on the floor underneath fryer station. Also, solid floors located near drive through service window and behind ice machine."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed black debris and solid walls located inside men's restroom of the establishment. Also, observed solid walls near drive through service area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pre-made salads (70°F - Cold Holding)and sliced cheese (69°F - Cold Holding) located inside an unplugged reach in cooler. As per manager items were placed into cooler less than 4hrs. Manager plugged reach in cooler back into wall and placed the mentioned food items into walk in cooler."









Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.