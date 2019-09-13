Rodents chew on packages of coffee in South Florida bagel shop

Google Maps

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found rodent issues inside Manhattan Bagel in Coral Springs on Thursday.

A "stop use" order was issued for the coffee and cappuccino machines, as well as the toaster, slicer and oven.

"All knives, scooper, pots, pans, muffin pans, bowls, all food equipment attachments and accessories also must be cleaned and sanitized," the inspector wrote in their report.

If evidence of a pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a "stop use" order will be issued on all receiving areas of the restaurant and Manhattan Bagel will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items.

A re-inspection will be conducted in or around 14 days.

***MANHATTAN BAGEL

4610 N. UNIVERSITY DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE SEPTEMBER 12TH

"Back room area: Rodents dropping observed on fountain bib and case of bottle water."

"Food service area: Observed rodents droppings on and around dark and white chocolate sauce and chewed up packaged coffee inside cabinet shelf. Voluntarily destroyed all adulterated foods and also all open foods in food prep and service area."

"Food service area: Rodent droppings, chewed up packaged coffee observed inside cabinet shelves."

"In food service area near coffee station. Back room area: Rodent droppings observed under storage shelving, prep tables, 3 compartment sinks and several other areas throughout the entire back room area."

"Back room area lacking major cleaning and organization."

