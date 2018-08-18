Candidates campaign in South Florida as early voting kicks off in Broward

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Philip Levine (left) and Gwen Graham will make campaign stops across South Florida Saturday.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Gwen Graham and Philip Levine will make campaign stops in South Florida as Broward County began early voting Saturday.

Broward County early voting started at 10 a.m. and runs until Aug. 26. Polls close at 6 p.m. each day. Visit Broward County's elections website for a full list of locations. Early voting in Miami-Dade started on Monday and also ends on Aug. 26. Visit Miami-Dade County's elections website for a full list of locations and voting times.

Graham will visit early voting sites in Miami Lakes, Miramar and West Palm Beach while Levine appeared with musician and activist Luther Campbell at an early voting site in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood Saturday morning. Levine will also visit voting sites in Hollywood, Lauderhill and Miramar.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 28.

