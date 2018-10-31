Early voting numbers high in South Florida ahead of midterm election

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - We're less than a week away to the mid-term election and the early voting numbers are already impressive, with more than 20 million early votes cast so far across the country.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer was in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday as many people were heading to the polls before Election Day.

"Because it's less people. Less people today," one man said.

Early voting numbers for the midterm election are high in Miami-Dade County when compared to 2014.

"Because Democrats want to regain the House so we can take charge of our country," one woman said.

West Dade Regional Library is one of the top three early voting locations for Miami-Dade County.

The top location is the Coral Gables Library.

Among the turnout of early Miami voters Wednesday was U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jeanette Nunez.

With five days left of early voting, the momentum doesn't appear to be fading.

"Because on Election Day, there are going to be more people. So I like the early voting," one woman said.

Click here to find your early voting location.

