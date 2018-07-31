Local10.com 2018 voter information guide

Local10.com wants to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

Broward County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Miami-Dade County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Monroe County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Palm Beach County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Important Dates

July 14: Last day to submit absentee ballots for primary election

July 30: Last day to register for primary election

Aug. 13-25: Early voting period for primary election

Aug. 28: Primary election

Sept. 22: Last day to submit absentee ballots for general election

Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election

Oct. 22-Nov. 3: Early voting period for general election

Nov. 6: General election

Important Races

Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

David Adams, U.S. House candidate who lost to Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in 2016 Republican primary

Issak Almaleh, Hollywood resident

Don Baldauf, political activist

Ron DeSantis, current U.S. representative for 6th Congressional District of Florida

Timothy Devine, write-in candidate for governor in 2014

Usha Jain, Orlando doctor who lost 2017 special election for Florida House District 44

John Joseph Mercadante, Miami businessman

Bruce Nathan, pediatric therapist who ran as independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016

Adam Putnam, Florida Agriculture Commissioner

Armando Adames Rivas, Boynton Beach banker

Bob White, Polk County resident and founder of Liberty Catalyst Fund

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates

Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor

Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham

Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate

Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group

Josue Larose, Deerfield Beach political organizer

Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor

Louis McClanahan III, Gulfport resident

U.S. Senate

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Republican

Lateresa L.A. Jones, write-in candidate

Howard Knepper, write-in candidate

Michael S. Levinson, write-in candidate

Bill Nelson, Democrat *

Rick Scott, Republican and current Florida Governor

Charles Frederick Tolbert, write-in candidate

David Weeks, write-in candidate

U.S. House District 22

Ted Deutch, Democrat *

Jeff Fandl, Democrat

Nicolas Kimaz, Republican

Javier "Javi" Manjarres, Republican

Eddison Walters, Republican

U.S. House District 23

Tim Canova, Independent

Don Endriss, Independent

Joseph "Joe" Kaufman, Republican

Carlos J. Reyes, Republican

Carla Spalding, Republican

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democrat *

U.S. House District 24

Ricardo De La Fuente, Democrat

Frederica Wilson, Democrat *

U.S. House District 25

Mary Barzee Flores, Democrat

Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican *

U.S. House District 26

Carlos Curbelo, Republican *

Souraya Faas, Republican

Demetries Andrew Grimes, Democrat

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Democrat

U.S. House District 27

Elizabeth Adadi, Republican

Bruno Barreiro, Republican

Angie Chirino, Republican

Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Democrat

Matt Haggman, Democrat

Michael A. Hepburn, Democrat

Mayra Joli, Independent

Stephen Marks, Republican

Michael Ohevzion, Republican

Maria Peiro, Republican

David Richardson, Democrat

Bettina Aguilera Rodriguez, Republican

Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican

Donna Shalala, Democrat

Gina Sosa, Republican

Attorney General

Ashley Moody, Republican

Sean Shaw, Democrat

Frank White, Republican

Chief Financial Officer

Richard Paul Dembinsky, write-in candidate

Jimmy Patronis, Republican *

Jeremy Ring, Democrat

Agriculture Commissioner

Matt Caldwell, Republican

Nicole "Nikki" Fried, Democrat

Denise Grimsley, Republican

Mike McCalister, Republican

Roy David Walker, Democrat

* denotes all incumbent candidates

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 primary and general elections.

