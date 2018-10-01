Understanding Florida's constitutional amendment questions on November ballot

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg breaks down each of Florida's 12 constitutional amendment questions on the November ballot, beginning Monday with the first three.

More amendment questions will be explained throughout the week, so be sure to check back each day for a better understanding of each.

This is the first of two amendments having to do with property taxes.

Amendment 1 asks voters if they want to give more of a homestead exemption.

Amendment 1 Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption ballot question

Supporters of Amendment 1 say it encourages home ownership and helps people afford to buy a new home.

Who wouldn't want a property tax deduction?

Glenna explains the pros and cons.

This is the second of two amendments related to property taxes.

Amendment 2 pertains to all other non-homesteaded properties.

Amendment 2 Limitations on Property Tax Assessments ballot question

These properties are limited to a 10 percent increase per year, but that cap is set to expire.

This is asking voters if they'd like to keep the cap at 10 percent.

Glenna explains the pros and cons.

Amendment 3 focuses on casino gambling throughout the state.

This asks if any further expansion should be left for voters to decide.

Amendment 3 Voter Control of Gambling in Florida ballot question

Glenna explains the pros and cons.

All constitutional amendments require 60 percent approval from voters to pass.

