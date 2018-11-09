Protesters gather outside Broward Board of Elections Headquarters

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Protesters were demonstrating Friday morning outside the Broward Board of Elections headquarters in Lauderhill.

"It's election theft," one protester, Janet Klomburg, said. "Our level of frustration is beyond what you can even imagine."

The group stacked empty boxes outside the building and put up a sign that read "more provisional Broward County ballots found" -- mocking Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes.

"This is insane. All of this is insane," Klomburg said. "It needs to be stopped. All of it needs to be stopped. I call for firing Brenda Snipes, getting rid of her whole crew and doing the election over without her being a part of it."

The protesters are upset that Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis' victories are now in question.

Three days after the midterm election, their margin of victory has narrowed as Broward County continues counting ballots.

"If it was reversed, there never would have been ballots found," another protester, Sharon Hamilton, said.

Local 10 News has been told that carts full of untabulated mail-in ballots have now been counted.

Local 10's Jeff Weinsier asked Snipes Thursday what took so long.

"Other counties didn't have 600,000 votes out there," Snipes told Weinsier.

"Well, Miami-Dade did," he said.

"Well, have you been inside my--nevermind. Let me go check," she said.

Snipes declined to comment Friday morning about Scott's lawsuit accusing her of fraud.

Hours later, a series of trucks moved in, blocking the public's view of the entrance.

More information is expected to be released at 1 p.m. regarding how many more votes there are left to count and when they'll be counted.

