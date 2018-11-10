U.S. Postal Service investigates Miami-Dade facility's alleged ballots

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - The United States Postal Service facility in Opa-locka that federal authorities said processed some of the mail-plot bomb packages was part of an investigation into reports of abandoned midterm election ballots.

The Miami New Times obtained photographs of alleged ballots in the facility after the Miami-Dade County Elections Department reported all of the ballots had been counted.

Debra J. Fetterly, a USPS spokesperson, released a statement on Thursday night, saying they were conducting an investigation.

The Miami Herald reported there was a small group of activists gathered outside the federal building on Friday claiming possible voter suppression and sharing the photographs.

We heard reports there are ballots at the Royal Palm Processing Center in 5500 NW 142nd St, Opa-locka, FL 33054. When we inquired we were turned away. We need our elections to be free, accountable and transparent. We need to #CountEveryVote. #ProtectOurVotes pic.twitter.com/zByaHhRpAD — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 9, 2018

We are at the Miami Elections Department chasing vote by mail and overseas ballots stuck at a post office processing center in Opa Locka. Election officials told us they were invalidated because they were not at their office by 7pm election day. Absolute insanity. #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/F9QfljU5bh — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) November 9, 2018

