U.S. Postal Service investigates Miami-Dade facility's alleged ballots

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - The United States Postal Service facility in Opa-locka that federal authorities said processed some of the mail-plot bomb packages was part of an investigation into reports of abandoned midterm election ballots. 

The Miami New Times obtained photographs of alleged ballots in the facility after the Miami-Dade County Elections Department reported all of the ballots had been counted. 

Debra J. Fetterly, a USPS spokesperson, released a statement on Thursday night, saying they were conducting an investigation. 

The Miami Herald reported there was a small group of activists gathered outside the federal building on Friday claiming possible voter suppression and sharing the photographs.

 

