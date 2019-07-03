Fire breaks out at Pet Loss Center in Miami, authorities say

Police and firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Pet Loss Center in Miami.

Authorities said a fire broke out on the roof of the building located at 10901 West Flagler Street.

No injuries have been reported, but 109 Avenue and West Flagler Street have been closed, authorities said.

At 9:36pm, #MDFR responded to a #SecondAlarm fire on NW 109 Ave & W Flagler St. Units arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure. Over 20 MDFR units worked to place the fire #UnderControl. There are no reported injuries & the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RAakYrAxVA — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) July 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.