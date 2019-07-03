News

Fire breaks out at Pet Loss Center in Miami, authorities say

No injuries have been reported

By Liane Morejon - Reporter

Police and firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Pet Loss Center in Miami. 

Authorities said a fire broke out on the roof of the building located at 10901 West Flagler Street. 

No injuries have been reported, but 109 Avenue and West Flagler Street have been closed, authorities said. 

