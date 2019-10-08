15-year-old Florida girl missing with her 11-month-old child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl from Deltona is believed to have run away with her 11-month-old daughter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Diana Rodriguez's family noticed the morning on Sept. 30 that the teen and her baby were missing, likely having left through a bedroom window because her cellphone was recently taken away from her.

Deputies are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to locate Rodriguez and her baby, Daniela.

Rodriguez has dark hair and is 4 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has information concerning Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

