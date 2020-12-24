78ºF

Ex-data analyst Rebekah Jones demands Florida police return computers

Associated Press

Tags: Rebekah Jones, Florida
Rebekah Jones said in a court filing on Wednesday that what the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is accusing her of doing isn’t a crime.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A former Florida Department of Health data analyst who says a raid on her home by state investigators was payback for speaking out is demanding that they return seized computer equipment and cell phones.

Rebekah Jones said in a court filing on Wednesday that what the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is accusing her of doing isn’t a crime, according to the Miami Herald.

Jones hasn’t been charged with a crime. State investigators raided her house earlier this month, saying in a search warrant that they had probable cause to believe Jones was behind an anonymous message sent on Nov. 10 to Jones’ former colleagues.

