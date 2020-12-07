Police raid home of ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones

The home of former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones was raided Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed after Jones posted video of the encounter with police on social media.

Jones posted a tweet that read: “At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.”

The tweet included video that shows agents coming into her Tallahassee home.

1/

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

The FDLE confirmed that it did serve a search warrant on Jones’ home in connection with an investigation that began last month.

“FDLE began an investigation November 10, 2020 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only,” FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger wrote in a statement.

“Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung-up on agents. After several attempts and verbal notifications that law enforcement officers were there to serve a legal search warrant, Ms. Jones eventually came to the door and allowed agents to enter. Ms. Jones’ family was upstairs when agents made entry into the home.”

Jones had said she was fired by the state this spring for refusing to manipulate coronavirus data.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters at the time that Jones had been let go because she “exhibited a repeated course of insubordination” and made “unilateral decisions ... without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors.”

Jones went on to create her own COVID-19 dashboard.

She wrote Monday on Twitter that she believed the execution of the search warrant was politically motivated.

This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly.



This is what happens to people who speak truth to power.



I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs... and THEN one of them draws his gun.



On my children.



This is Desantis' Florida. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Read the search warrant