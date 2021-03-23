photo
It’s National Puppy Day: Florida ranks no. 5 in new puppy ownership, plus top 10 puppy names in the US

In honor of National Puppy Day, we discovered Florida ranks no. 5 in the most increase in puppy ownership in the US

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
, Digital Journalist

Pets
Dogs
Puppies
Puppies available for adoption. (Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

As America went under a nearly year-long shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more millennials, Gen Z-ers, and older adults felt a new sense of isolation. However, how did they cure those quarantine blues? By purchasing or adopting a furry companion.

According to pet insurance company Trupanion, puppy ownership increased dramatically across the U.S. this past year, and more households brought puppies into their lives. Furthermore, pets such as puppies are believed to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being, which further adds to the reason for the puppy boom.

The company analyzed more than 600,000 insured pets to determine the top 10 puppy names of 2021, which are:

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Bella
  5. Milo
  6. Lucy
  7. Bailey
  8. Daisy
  9. Coco
  10. Max

Plus, the company discovered the states that saw the largest increase in puppy ownership. The top five states are, in order: Texas, Oregon, New Jersey, Washington, and Florida.

Did you welcome a furry companion into your home this past year? Tell us in the comments.

