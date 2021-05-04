Three Florida cities make the top 5 most desired vacation destinations in the world

SOUTH FLORIDA, Fla. – It may come as no surprise to those of us who call the Sunshine State home that folks who live in Northern states dream of sunny summers along the sandy shores of Florida.

However, what may come as a shock to some is that in regards to summer travel, three Florida cities beat popular travel destinations like Tulum, Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas, and even Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

According to a new report by Tripadvisor, Orlando, Miami Beach, and Key West are in the top five most popular vacation destinations in the world.

Beach destinations continue to shine this summer, with travelers most interested in sunny Florida and Mexico. Their choice of where to stay reiterates that desire: the most popular accommodation types for 2021 summer trips are all-inclusives and beach resorts.

The top five most desired vacation locations for those traveling from the U.S. are:

Cancun, Mexico Orlando, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Key West, Florida Miami Beach, Florida

In Orlando, the most booked attraction is the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, and the most highly rated restaurant is La Luce. In Miami Beach, the most booked experience is a “City Half Day Tour of Miami by Bus with Sightseeing Cruise” and the most highly rated restaurant is il Pastaiolo. In Key West, the most popular experiences are a “Key West Sunset Sail with Full Bar, Live Music & Hors D’oeuvres” and a meal at the Seaside Cafe at the Mansion.

According to the study, over two-thirds of Americans (67%) are planning to travel this summer from June 1 - August 31, which is a 17% increase from those who traveled this spring.