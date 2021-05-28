3 of the top 10 Memorial Day destinations are in Florida

MIAMI – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer across the U.S., which means two things: Americans will be either hitting the road or jumping on flights to cities with warmer weather.

And it turns out not one, or two, but three Florida cities are among the 10 most popular destinations Americans will be visiting between Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31.

According to a new data from Priceline, Orlando and Miami have taken the no. 2 and no. 3 spots on their list of most popular Memorial Day weekend destinations in terms of hotel bookings.

In terms of flight bookings, Orlando landed the no. 1 spot, followed by Miami at no. 3 and Fort Lauderdale at no. 5. This data correlates with the fact that Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport are two of the cheapest departure airports in the U.S.

Priceline also found that road trips have become so popular in the last year, that nine out of 10 Americans have taken at least one, with the vast majority (75%) taking more than four.

Most Popular Memorial Day Destinations (Hotel Bookings):

Las Vegas Orlando Miami Cancun-Cozumel, Mexico Nashville New Orleans Atlanta New York Chicago Myrtle Beach

Most Popular Memorial Day Destinations (Flight Bookings):

Orlando Las Vegas Miami Atlanta Fort Lauderdale Los Angeles Dallas-Fort Worth Phoenix Tampa Denver

To read more about their findings, click here.