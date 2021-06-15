Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

The Associated Press

Elections
In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, a roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday, June 14, 2021, on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More groups are challenging Florida’s new elections laws.

The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters.

The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters.

At the core of the complaint is state-mandated language that third-party voter registration groups must warn groups that they might not submit a voter’s application documents in a timely fashion.

