Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, a roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday, June 14, 2021, on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

