Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial elections bill into law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021 during his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial elections bill, Senate Bill 90, into law Thursday morning during an event in West Palm Beach.

“Florida took action this legislative session to increase transparency and strengthen the security of our elections,” the governor said. “Floridians can rest assured that our state will remain a leader in ballot integrity. Elections should be free and fair, and these changes will ensure this continues to be the case in the Sunshine State. I’d like to thank our legislative leaders on this issue – Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Dennis Baxley, and Representative Blaise Ingoglia.”

The legislation prohibits the mass mailing of ballots, bans ballot harvesting and prohibits private money from administering elections in the Sunshine State.

The legislation also only makes ballot drop boxes available when early voting sites are open and the drop boxes would have to be supervised by election officials.

Under the new law, Supervisors of Elections will be required to update live voter turnout data hourly, which each county would have access to.

SOEs will also be required to post the number of vote-by-mail ballots that have been received and the number of vote-by-mail ballots that remain uncounted beginning at 7 p.m. on Election Day. The data will be updated at least every hour.

Republicans say the legislation is needed to guard against fraud after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the presidential election was stolen from him.

Democrats say the move is a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.