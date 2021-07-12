Florida city makes list of top 10 most beautiful sunsets in the world

KEY WEST, Fla. – We’re in the middle of July, which means summer is in full swing. While pool parties, daytime beach excursions, and other daytime activities are great, what truly makes summer so special are the breathtaking sunsets that occur around the globe.

And guess what? Turns out one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world is right here in the Sunshine State.

According to a study by Bounce, people from all around the world travel to these exact cities just purely to catch a glimpse of a sunset for less than 10 minutes. Using data collected from Instagram, articles, and blogs, they compiled 46 cities in order of their sunset-worthiness.

Although Santorini in Greece, Bali in Indonesia, and Hawaii took the top three spots, coming in hot at No. 7 is none other than our very own Key West, Florida.

According to their findings, Key West sunsets have been rated as the best in over six articles, plus, over 46,000 photos on Instagram feature sunsets or sunrises taken in Key West.

They’ve also given the city a “sunset score” of 5.38.

To see their complete list of best sunsets, or, to read more about their methodology, click here.