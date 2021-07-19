Stuart man airlifted to hospital after alligator attack during bike ride

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

STUART, Fla. – A man in Stuart, Florida has been airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator when he fell off of his bicycle during a bike ride in a local park.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSCO), the man fell off of his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, located along the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road, when suddenly he was attacked by an alligator.

He was then flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Man seriously injured after being bit by an alligator at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart. Victim fell off of his bike and said he was attacked. First responders on are the scene now. pic.twitter.com/41d07hpZIT — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) July 19, 2021

Paramedics were seen loading the man into a helicopter at Halpatiokee Regional Park soon after reports of the incident.

MCSO said the man was seriously injured in the attack.

No other details have been released at this time. It remains unclear whether the alligator has been captured or will be.