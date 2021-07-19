Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Stuart man airlifted to hospital after alligator attack during bike ride

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Alligator, Stuart, Martin County
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

STUART, Fla. – A man in Stuart, Florida has been airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by an alligator when he fell off of his bicycle during a bike ride in a local park.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSCO), the man fell off of his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, located along the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road, when suddenly he was attacked by an alligator.

He was then flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics were seen loading the man into a helicopter at Halpatiokee Regional Park soon after reports of the incident.

MCSO said the man was seriously injured in the attack.

No other details have been released at this time. It remains unclear whether the alligator has been captured or will be.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

email

twitter

instagram