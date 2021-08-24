Florida adds 21,208 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, CDC data shows

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Nurse Helene Leger gives FIorida International University student Vanessa Claude her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot at a vaccination site on campus Tuesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 21,208 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths connected to the virus Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s right in line with the state’s 7-day moving average, which has been over 21,000 new cases per day for the past two weeks.

The United State’s 7-day moving average is 124,383 new cases per day, meaning Florida is accounting for 17% of those.

Florida has now verified 3,103,941 COVID-19 cases and 42,722 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The latest data comes from numbers sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department. The state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays.

This past Friday’s report showed that the new-case positivity rate statewide had reached 19.8%, a ninth consecutive week of increases in that metric.

Of the 150,118 new COVID-19 cases reported Aug. 13-19, 20,331 were among children 12 and under, a concerning trend as schools get back in session.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 16,820 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday.