COVID in Florida: 19,048 new cases, 10 deaths

Wenderson Cerisene, 7, right, and his sister Dorah, 9, wait to get tested for COVID-19, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Florida schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases forcing of students and teachers to quarantine.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 19,048 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths connected to the virus, according to the latest data from the CDC on Wednesday.

Those numbers, sent by Florida’s health department and assigned to Tuesday on the CDC’s database, bring the state to 3,269,502 total verified cases and 44,571 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Florida has now had four consecutive days with fewer than 20,000 new cases posted, which hasn’t happened since the start of August.

The state had been averaging 21,000+ cases per day over the last three weeks of August.

A look at the trend of COVID-19 cases in Florida over time. (CDC graphic)

Florida has been accounting for about 14% of the new cases across the United States over the past week.

With new cases inching downward, the state has also seen a gradual decrease from its recent peak of hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Associated reported that 15,387 people were admitted with COVID-19 on Tuesday as the month closed. That represented an 8.8% decrease over the span of a week.

