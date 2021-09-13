Florida reports 33K new COVID cases since Friday, 975 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The latest CDC data on Monday shows that Florida reported 33,078 new COVID-19 cases and saw its pandemic death toll increase by 975 since Friday.

Those deaths did not all happen over the weekend and go back over several days.

Florida is now up to 3,442,090 cases and 49,251 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the latest CDC metrics show.

Those totals had been at 3,409,012 and 48,276, respectively, in Friday’s metrics. The numbers are reported by the Florida Department of Health to the CDC.

The reporting of deaths has lagged behind cases and hospitalizations, which has led to large increases on certain days. Those deaths, however, are backdated to the day when they happened. It leads to fewer deaths being assigned to recent days at first, and then those daily death totals growing over time.

With the latest numbers added, the data now shows that Florida lost more than 8,100 people to coronavirus in August, the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic. That’s an average of about 262 deaths per day.

New cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased since the peak of the summer surge in August, when the state was averaging more than 21,000 new cases per day.

The latest CDC and state metrics assign 9,250 new cases to Friday, 16,759 to Saturday and 6,995 to Sunday.

The state reported 100,012 new cases for the week of Sept. 3-9, about a 33% drop from the three consecutive weeks in August when there were 150+ cases each week.

Florida’s new case positivity rate has also ticked down to 13.5%, the lowest since mid-July.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 11,385 patients were admitted with COVID-19 on Sunday.

