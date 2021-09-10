Florida reports 17,854 new COVID cases and 3 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has added 17,854 more COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities connected to the virus in the latest data posted by the CDC on Friday.

The daily increase in new cases is the state’s highest in more than a week (since Sept. 2).

Florida is now up to 3,409,012 cases and 48,276 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the latest CDC data shows.

The state’s full weekly COVID report is anticipated later Friday, and it is expected to show a decrease in new cases for the second straight week.

Florida has seen a notable decline in new cases and hospitalizations since mid-August, when an average of 21,000+ new cases were reported each day at the peak of the delta variant-driven summer surge.

August was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Florida, with at least 7,600 fatalities connected to COVID-19, an average of over 245 per day. Some deaths are likely still yet to be reported as the fatality data generally has a delay in being logged in the state metrics that are then reported to the CDC.

Ad

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 12,735 patients were admitted with COVID across the state on Thursday, significantly below the peak of the recent spike.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 9, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 12,735 pic.twitter.com/xaxlw2uB3V — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 9, 2021

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.

To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida, click here.