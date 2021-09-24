Florida adds 7,753 COVID cases, 11 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 7,753 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 11 deaths tied to the virus in the latest CDC data posted Friday.

The Florida Department of Health’s full weekly report is expected to be released later Friday and will show a fourth straight week with a decline in new COVID-19 cases across the state.

Florida is now up to 3,539,218 cases and 53,116 deaths, according to the CDC, which posts daily updates from numbers provided by the state.

Cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates have been steadily dropping in Florida since August, which was the worst month of the pandemic in Florida.

The state has reported fewer than 10,000 new cases for six of the past seven days after averaging over 21,000+ new cases as the peak of the delta variant-driven surge last month.

The trendlines on deaths are far less clear as backdated data regularly gets added to the state’s totals.

On Thursday, Florida’s death toll increased by 1,213 in the CDC’s metrics. Those deaths spanned back several weeks, and with them added, the state has confirmed over 9,100 lives lost with COVID in August alone. Nearly 3,700 additional coronavirus deaths have already happened in September, the data shows.

