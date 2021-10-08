Florida adds 3,974 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has gone six straight days with fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases after 3,974 new infections and three deaths were added in the latest CDC data Friday.

The state has totaled 3,601,705 cases and 56,410 fatalities ties to COVID since the start of the pandemic, the metrics show.

New cases remain on a steady decrease since the peak of the summer surge in August.

This will be the sixth consecutive week that Florida reports fewer new infections than the week prior. That dates back to the middle of August when the state was averaging more than 21,000 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations are also declining steadily, with just over 4,000 patients admitted across the state with COVID as of Thursday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Florida COVID-19 Update for October 7, 2021



Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 4,059

