Florida posts 7th straight week with decline in COVID cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida will report a seventh consecutive week with fewer new COVID-19 infections than the week prior when the state’s weekly data is published later Friday.

In the first week of October, the state was averaging nearly 3,700 new cases per day, a figure that has dropped to about 3,000 this past week.

The state is up to 3,620,470 confirmed cases and 57,711 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest CDC metrics.

Florida’s COVID-19 numbers have been in a steady decline since the peak of the summer surge in August. Back then, the state was averaging more than 21,000 new cases per day.

The CDC says Florida has now posted 13 consecutive days with fewer than 4,000 new infections.

Hospitalizations have also steadily declined. At one point in the summer, there were nearly 17,000 COVID patients hospitalized across the state; now there are about 3,100, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for October 13, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 3,153 pic.twitter.com/40lXgwFkku — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) October 13, 2021

