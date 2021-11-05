Ron DeSantis bobblehead? Apparently there’s high demand

This Gov. Ron DeSantis bobblehead is going to stand up for Floridians' rights. Well, because it can't technically sit down.

Do you have a special someone on the holiday gift list who would really like to see a Ron DeSantis bobblehead in their stocking?

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum thinks you might. On Friday, they launched a new bobblehead of the Florida governor on their website, saying there have been “customer requests from both sides of the aisle.”

You can place orders for the $25 bobblehead now, but the 7-inch figurines don’t ship until February.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum actually has a series of 15 governor bobbleheads in case you’re a big fan of Mike DeWine of Ohio or California’s Gavin Newsom.

The seller notes that “These bobbleheads are not affiliated with, endorsed or approved by the Governors and were selected based on customer requests. They do not represent an endorsement or reflect any political affiliations by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also pledges to donate $5 from every governor bobblehead sold to the Protect the Heroes fund. They say they have raised over $300,000 through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, other governors and heroes.