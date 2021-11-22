WATCH LIVE: DeSantis calls inflation a ‘huge problem,’ pledges gas tax relief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the state legislature will pursue gas tax relief for Florida residents, calling inflation a “huge problem.”

At a news conference Monday morning, accompanied by the state’s Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, DeSantis placed the blame on “inflationary policies out of Washington.”

“The price of a Thanksgiving dinner is up over 20% just over last year,” DeSantis said. “I think what’s most dramatic, because it affects most people in their daily lives, is gas prices going up.”

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state jumped 10 cents in the middle of last week to $3.36, according to the American Automobile Association, the highest price at any point since September 2014. It sat at $3.35 on Monday morning, six cents below the national average of $3.41.

DeSantis spoke from a Buc-ee’s at 2330 Gateway North Drive in Daytona Beach.