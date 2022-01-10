Florida reports 126,000 new COVID cases from weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida verified 126,704 new COVID-19 infections from Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest data posted Monday by the CDC.

The federal metrics, which come from the state’s health department, show 77,156 new cases assigned to Saturday and 49,548 from Sunday.

That comes after Florida reported a record 397,114 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 31 through Jan. 6, an average of more than 56,000 per day.

The statewide new-case positivity rate last week was 31.2%, by far the highest recorded during the pandemic, rising from 26.6% a week prior. Up until mid-December, that positivity rate sat below 3% for several weeks.

The CDC data shows that Florida has uncovered 4,759,073 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak and reported 62,810 deaths connected to the virus.

The case total does not include people who take at-home tests and don’t report their results to health officials.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.