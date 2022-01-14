Florida adds nearly 60K new COVID cases, 3 deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 59,061 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, according to Friday’s data posted by the CDC.

The state has now verified at least 4,992,579 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, though that total doesn’t include at-home tests not reported to health officials.

Three more COVID-related deaths were also added in the latest metrics, raising the state’s death toll to 63,084.

More than 11,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for January 13, 2022

Because of the strain on local hospitals, the Jackson Health System is asking the public for financial donations.

“Nearly two years into this pandemic, we are stretching our already exhausted resources even more and we need your help,” Flavia Llizo, co-president and chief development officer of the Jackson Health Foundation, said in an email Thursday. “Our costs continue to rise on virtually everything: overtime, extra-shift bonuses, agency nurses, supplies, and shipping. We are used to being nimble with our dollars, but we will never compromise care to our patients, even as these additional costs strain the organization.”

Infectious disease experts say it may not be long until the downturn of this omicron variant spike, though one expert predicts that about 80% of Floridians will have contracted COVID-19 by the end of this surge.

Omicron has been proven to be the most contagious variant of the pandemic, though it has not led to the number of hospitalizations and deaths as the delta variant did over the summer. More residents are also now vaccinated and have received booster shots.

Florida’s full weekly COVID-19 metrics report is expected to be posted later Friday.

The state reported a record 397,114 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 31 through Jan. 6, an average of more than 56,000 per day.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.