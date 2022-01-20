Florida first lady Casey DeSantis finishes chemo for breast cancer

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is pictured in this file photo.

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

“She’s doing well and we look forward to having good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Republican governor said at a news conference in Bowling Green.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.