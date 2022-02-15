Walt Disney World updates mask policy

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Wearing a mask will be optional for guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando beginning on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to an update on the Walt Disney World Resort website, guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor locations, such as attractions and theaters.

Face coverings for guests ages two and up are still required on resort transportation such as buses, the monorail and the Disney Skyliner regardless of vaccination status.

The masking mandate for indoor areas at the resort was enforced in late July 2021. With the exception that masks were optional in outdoor areas.

For more information on the health and safety measures being taken at the Walt Disney World Resort, click here.