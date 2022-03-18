Deputies: Hialeah man behind bars for stealing and crashing tractor-trailer truck

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man is facing grand theft auto and property damage charges in Collier County after allegedly stealing a tractor-trailer truck worth $80,000.
Lazaro Izquierdo Crespo, 38, was taken into custody by Collier County Sheriff deputies. Police said they attempted to stop the semi on Thursday morning near State Road 29 and I-75.
According to deputies, the pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a guardrail. A passenger in the semi then fled into the Picayune Strand State Forest. Detectives are still looking for that passenger.
The truck was reported stolen in Hillsborough County on March 9.