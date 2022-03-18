Deputies: Hialeah man behind bars for stealing and crashing tractor-trailer truck

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man is facing grand theft auto and property damage charges in Collier County after allegedly stealing a tractor-trailer truck worth $80,000.

Stolen semi and trailer in Collier County (Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Lazaro Izquierdo Crespo, 38, was taken into custody by Collier County Sheriff deputies. Police said they attempted to stop the semi on Thursday morning near State Road 29 and I-75.

According to deputies, the pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a guardrail. A passenger in the semi then fled into the Picayune Strand State Forest. Detectives are still looking for that passenger.

The truck was reported stolen in Hillsborough County on March 9.