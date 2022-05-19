86º

Escaped Florida inmate now behind bars after all-out manhunt

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Escaped Florida inmate now behind bars after all-out manhunt (Courtesy: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – An escaped Florida inmate was arrested by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Anthony Ray Barnes, 29, was assigned to hold traffic signs. Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program.

Barnes was wanted on warrants for escape, property damage, and criminal mischief.

Deputies and K-9 units were executing a warrant when they found Barnes at a home in Milton.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Barnes is now being held without bond at the Santa Rosa County Jail.

