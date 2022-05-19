Florida woman throws rubber snake at deputies after high-speed chase

Florida woman faces several charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase, then throws a rubber snake at them

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Martin County Sheriff’s deputies had their hands full on Wednesday morning. It began with a high-speed chase that ended in a multiple vehicle crash with injuries, then the driver got out of her vehicle and threw a rubber snake at deputies.

Sheriff William Snyder said it began with what he believed was a routine traffic stop. A deputy on a motorcycle tried to pull over a pickup truck, when another driver hit the gas.

The deputy said he chased that truck for five miles and during that chase, the driver rammed another truck causing it to flip over and injure three people inside. Those victims are expected to be ok.

The last part was completely unexpected.

“She came out of the vehicle and instead of surrendering, she threw what looked like a real snake at our deputy,” said Snyder.

Investigators said the snake was rubber and she threw it just moments after the deputy put away his gun.

“If she had thrown that snake when the gun was out, we may be talking about a police officer involved shooting right now,” said Snyder.

The driver is facing several charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.