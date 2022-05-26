Dump truck crash shuts down parts of Florida highway

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of I-95 were shut down in Martin County on Wednesday, after a dump truck crashed into an overpass.

The dump truck was traveling in the Northbound lanes with the bed upright when it crashed into the overpass and the bed was torn from the truck.

Department of Transportation officials as well as Florida Highway Patrol officers were at the scene to assess the damage and manage traffic until the scene was cleared.

Martin County Sherriff’s deputies said the driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.