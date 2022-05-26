83º

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

Dump truck crash shuts down parts of Florida highway

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Traffic, Martin County
Dump truck crashes into overpass in Martin County (Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of I-95 were shut down in Martin County on Wednesday, after a dump truck crashed into an overpass.

The dump truck was traveling in the Northbound lanes with the bed upright when it crashed into the overpass and the bed was torn from the truck.

Department of Transportation officials as well as Florida Highway Patrol officers were at the scene to assess the damage and manage traffic until the scene was cleared.

Martin County Sherriff’s deputies said the driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email