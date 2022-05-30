82º

Florida

Deputies: Florida teen arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

The Associated Press

This photo provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022 shows Corey Anderson. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened to conduct a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Corey Anderson’s post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest and a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Anderson was charged Sunday with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

The arrest comes days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers.

The Texas gunman was eventually killed by law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

