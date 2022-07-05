Florida judge briefly blocks new 15-week abortion ban; state appeal reinstates it for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida judge temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state. But a state appeal means the court’s order has automatically been stayed, keeping the law in place for the time being.

It was an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which the judge said the law violated the privacy provision of the state constitution.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order Tuesday following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

NEW: Judge Cooper’s signed written order granting Plaintiffs’ motion for temporary injunction—making verbal ruling Thurs. that #HB5– new 15-week abortion ban that took effect Friday unconstitutional “in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution”—binding. pic.twitter.com/pUlGkWPCPy — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) July 5, 2022

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Cooper said that he believes his written order is not affected by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ending 50 years of federal abortion rights, because the “right to privacy under the Florida Constitution is broader in scope than any private right under the United States Constitution.”

Cooper also wrote that the Florida Supreme Court also determined that women have a right under Florida’s privacy clause to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy at least until fetal viability.

The state argued during a hearing that with the majority of abortions being performed under 15 weeks, HB5 will have no effect at all for most women seeking an abortion, much less cause a “significant restriction.”

Florida’s law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked. The state quickly filed an appeal of Cooper’s decision, meaning the law was blocked for exactly 39 minutes Tuesday.

“The challenged law is now in effect,” it says.