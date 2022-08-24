DeSantis on Fauci: ‘Grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac’

DeSantis was in Seminole County to campaign with Sen. Marco Rubio during what the Republican Party calls the "Keep Florida Free" tour.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Central Florida on Wednesday.

DeSantis was in Seminole County to campaign with Sen. Marco Rubio during what the Republican Party calls the “Keep Florida Free” tour.

During his speech, DeSantis blasted lockdowns after the COVID-19 Pandemic. “We were the ones who stood on the wall, more than any other state, to say we are not going to be locking people down, and we’re going to be lifting people up,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis then launched into Fauci, who announced on Tuesday that he is retiring in December.

“You have people like Fauci saying that his lockdowns didn’t cause any permanent damage to any young kids. I got news for you. It did. And we’re going to reap those rewards across the whole country for years and years and years because they treated kids so poorly. And I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he said he’s going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis then turned his attention towards President Biden. “Joe Biden is the worst President of my lifetime,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis learned on Tuesday night that he will be facing U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist when he runs for re-election in November.

DeSantis didn’t talk much about Crist during the speech, but did say, “the thing that separates him from me is that he’s a politician and I’m a leader.”

On Monday, DeSantis released a campaign video, in which he channeled Tom Cruise and tried to capitalize on the success of the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Rubio is squaring off against U.S. Rep. Val Demings as he fights for re-election.