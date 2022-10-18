Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again

A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again.

HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said Leatham pulled out a razor blade and cut him while they were fighting.

During the investigation, deputies said they found surveillance video which showed the victim holding a t-shirt to his neck to stop a wound from bleeding.

The victim suffered several injuries and needed staples to close the wound to his neck.

During questioning, Leathem admitted cutting the victim with the razor, but said he acted in self-defense.

Leatham was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Land O’ Lakes jail.

Leathem was arrested last year after he was arrested for calling 911, because he needed a ride home.