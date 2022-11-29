Trial begins as ousted state attorney sues DeSantis to get job back

Suspended Hillsborough County State's Attorney Andrew Warren took his case for reinstatement to federal court Tuesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A legal battle is brewing for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is seeking to get his job back nearly four months after the governor suspended him from his position.

Andrew warren got his day in federal court Tuesday, fighting his suspension.

DeSantis announced Warren’s suspension on Aug. 4 for signing a national pledge to not prosecute women and doctors for violating state abortion laws or families seeking treatments for transgender minors.

DeSantis said Warren “flagrantly violated his oath of office.”

During a trial that could last anywhere from three to five days, Warren’s legal team will argue that DeSantis’ move violated Warren’s first amendment rights and was done for purely political reasons.

DeSantis, who is being represented by the state’s solicitor general and other lawyers working for Attorney General Ashley Moody, have countered that Warren’s “blanket refusals” to enforce laws were sufficient grounds for the governor to act and that Warren’s speech was not protected.

The trial is expected to feature up to 14 witnesses, including Warren himself, though some testimony will take place through depositions.